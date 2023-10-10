Deadly shooting near 7th and Vienna, police seek 2 teen suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two teen suspects after a deadly shooting near 7th and Vienna on Monday.

A 36-year-old was shot around 4:35 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, police are seeking two suspects. They are 17 and 18 years old.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip