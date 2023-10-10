Watch Now
Deadly shooting near 7th and Vienna, police seek 2 teen suspects

Deadly shooting near 7th and Vienna, Milwaukee police seek 2 teen suspects
Posted at 8:15 PM, Oct 09, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two teen suspects after a deadly shooting near 7th and Vienna on Monday.

A 36-year-old was shot around 4:35 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, police are seeking two suspects. They are 17 and 18 years old.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

