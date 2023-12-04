Deadly shooting investigation near 10th & Harrison

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Police say a 33-year-old was shot & killed near 10th & Harrison shortly before 11:30 a.m on Sunday.

A 33-year-old was taken into custody. What led up to the shooting is still under investigation, however police say the shooting appears to be related to a verbal argument that occurred prior to the shooting. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney.

