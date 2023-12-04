Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deadly shooting investigation near 10th & Harrison

Police say a suspect is in custody.
baltimore police generic crime scene
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 8:01 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 21:01:03-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Police say a 33-year-old was shot & killed near 10th & Harrison shortly before 11:30 a.m on Sunday.

A 33-year-old was taken into custody. What led up to the shooting is still under investigation, however police say the shooting appears to be related to a verbal argument that occurred prior to the shooting. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device