Deadly Kenosha house fire remains under investigation

KENOSHA, Wis. — A deadly house fire that took the life of a 71-year-old woman remains under investigation.

Kenosha Fire Department responded to the 4200 block of 32nd Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story residence.

There were two people inside of the residence at the time of the incident. Only one made it out alive.

One person was transported to a Pleasant Prairie hospital with severe smoke inhalation. He remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.

The identities of both individuals have not been released.

Kenosha's Mary Garcia lives next door,. She said the person who survived attempted to go back into the burning home to rescue the woman.

“She was such a sweet person,” Garcia said. “From as long as I’ve known her, she’s always baking, always making something, always sending us something over … food, whatever. She loved gardening outside, planting flowers. She was just a sweet person.”

Kenosha Fire Department said it was dispatched following a 911 call that got disconnected.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in approximately 20 minutes, according to Kenosha Fire chief Christopher Bigley.

Bigley said foul play is not expected. The extent of damage has yet to be determined.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip