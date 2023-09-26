Deadly hit-and-run on Canal St: Milwaukee police search for suspect vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating the suspect's vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run on Canal Street on Saturday.

According to a new statement from MPD, the suspect vehicle is described as an unknown 2018-2020 white SUV, possibly a Kia Sportage.

After hitting a pedestrian, the driver drove off.

MPD previously said that a 48-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver near 25th and Canal along the Menomonee River in Milwaukee.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the deadly crash happened Saturday around 1:45 a.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop after the collision. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers seek unknown suspects.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Heidi K. Schneider of Milwaukee.

The medical examiner's office's narrative report states authorities found her in the roadway with extensive trauma.

New MPD statement:

Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’ s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect and vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal hit and run that occurred on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at approximately 1:55 a.m., on the 2100 block of W. Canal St. The suspect vehicle is described as an unknown 2018-2020 white SUV, possibly a Kia Sportage. The suspect vehicle struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The unknown driver ﬂed the scene in the vehicle. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips / or P3 Tips App.



