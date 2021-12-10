MADISON — If you're looking to bag a black bear this season, you need to get your application in soon!

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public that 2022 black bear harvest applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021.

According to the DNR, preliminary estimates show that hunters harvested more than 3,800 bears during the 2021 black bear season. Final harvest totals will be available at a later date. In the meantime, DNR staff and the Bear Advisory Committee are currently determining the 2022 harvest quotas.

A drawing will be held to select applicants. Those selected in the drawing are notified by mail shortly after the drawing and may purchase their 2022 Class A bear license beginning in March 2022.

Applications can be found at the DNR's Go Wild portal or at an authorized license agent.

The 2022 black bear season will be:

Zone C, E and F:

Sept. 7-Oct. 11; bait is allowed, but dogs are not.

Zone A, B, and D:

Sept. 7-13; bait is allowed, but dogs are not.

Sept. 14-Oct. 4; bait and dogs are allowed.

Oct. 5-11; dogs are allowed, but bait is not.

More information about hunting in Wisconsin can be found on the DNR's website.