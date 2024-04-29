Dazzle of zebras escapes transport trailer in Washington

In Today's Talker — A dazzle of zebras was spotted along a highway in North Bend, Washington.

Authorities say the striped animals escaped from a transport trailer when the driver stopped to secure them along the interstate.

Cellphone video captured the moment — one of the zebras even wandered into someone's yard, nervously pacing back and forth.

Three of the zebras have been captured, but as of Sunday night, one was still on the loose.

It's not clear where the zebras were headed at the time of their escape.

