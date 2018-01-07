David Schultz Aquatic Center on chopping block following Milwaukee County budget cuts
Lauren Winfrey
10:04 AM, Jan 7, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- County budget cuts have a local water park in Milwaukee on the chopping block. This after a proposed wheel tax by County Executive Chris Abele was denied. The county exec is now looking to trim the fat somewhere else and it could cost the city of Milwaukee the David Schultz Aquatic Center.
“It’s really a bad proposal to close this pool," Chairman of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Theodore Lipscomb, Sr. said. "It’s a really popular attraction. My children love it, my neighbors love it, and I hope that they’ll reconsider."
County Executive Chris Abele sees things a bit differently. He said the county is strapped for cash and that’s why he proposed increasing the wheel tax in November, but because the proposal was denied he has no choice but to put certain county parks and services on the chopping block.
“Anytime the board wants they can pass that revenue," Chris Abele said.
"And it’s about a six-month lag, but then we don’t have to make these choices.”
The next county board meeting open to the public is on Tuesday, January 25th at 9 am.