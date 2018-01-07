David Schultz Aquatic Center on chopping block following Milwaukee County budget cuts

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- County budget cuts have a local water park in Milwaukee on the chopping block. This after a proposed wheel tax by County Executive Chris Abele was denied. The county exec is now looking to trim the fat somewhere else and it could cost the city of Milwaukee the David Schultz Aquatic Center.

“It’s really a bad proposal to close this pool," Chairman of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Theodore Lipscomb, Sr. said. "It’s a really popular attraction. My children love it, my neighbors love it, and I hope that they’ll reconsider."

And thousands of others agree —just a couple of days ago, a petition was created by the Northwest Side Community Development Corporation to stop the closing of the water park. So far, more than 2,000 people have signed the petition —many suggesting closing the park would only serve as a disadvantage to the children living in that area.

“This is not the place to cut," Lipscomb said. "You should not cut good services for your people. There are places that they could trim."

County Executive Chris Abele sees things a bit differently. He said the county is strapped for cash and that’s why he proposed increasing the wheel tax in November, but because the proposal was denied he has no choice but to put certain county parks and services on the chopping block.

“Anytime the board wants they can pass that revenue," Chris Abele said.

"And it’s about a six-month lag, but then we don’t have to make these choices.”

The next county board meeting open to the public is on Tuesday, January 25th at 9 am.