David Kohler named new chairman of Kohler Co. after death of his father Herb Kohler Jr.

KOHLER, Wis. — The Kohler Co. board of directors elected David Kohler as chairman of the company Monday following the Sept. 3 death of his father, Herb Kohler Jr.

David Kohler was elected president and CEO in 2015.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, David Kohler is the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership since 1873 and the ninth person to lead the company over the last 149 years. He will chair the board and the executive committee leading the three business groups of the company. David Kohler has been with the company for over 31 years and previously served as president and chief operating officer beginning in 2009, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

“The board is confident in David’s deep experience, strong leadership, and passion for bold innovation to continue driving our company forward well into the future,” the company said in a statement obtained by the Milwaukee Business Journal. “David has proven to be an inspiring and forward-thinking leader for our associates around the world, including in times of uncertainty throughout the global financial crisis, the recent Covid-19 pandemic, and a variety of other challenges.”

David Kohler said he learned his work ethic from his father.

“I learned so much from my father, including a tireless strong work ethic, leading with candor and humility, and always driving to innovate,” David Kohler said in a press release. “He believed that you must have passion for whatever you do in life if you want to be successful. Working alongside him for decades showcased the impact of embracing an entrepreneurial spirit, not being afraid to fail, and always striving for accuracy and consistency.”

In 2021, the company surpassed $8 billion in annual revenue under David Kohler's leadership, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports. He also helped Kohler become the top kitchen and bath brand in both the U.S. and China, as well as the top international brand in India.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip