Dave’s Hot Chicken opening location in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to Wauwatosa.

According to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Ron Stokes, Mike Pranke and their MR Chicken company are set to open a franchise at North 124th Street and West Capitol Drive.

That's where Teriyaki Madness used to be.

Stokes says he wants to open the Tosa location in November of 2023. It would be about 2,100 square feet, roughly the same size as other locations in Wisconsin.

There are already six Dave's Hot Chickens in Wisconsin: Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, Kenosha, Madison and Ashwaubenon.

The Dave's Hot Chicken chain started in California and is known for its fried chicken-based menu, like tenders and sliders, as well as its fries, macaroni and cheese and kale slaw.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip