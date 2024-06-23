Dave Matthews Band reschedules concert at Alpine Valley after severe weather

Dave Matthews Band was set to perform for the second night at Alpine Valley in East Troy last night, but due to severe weather, the concert was postponed.

Shortly before the band was planned to perform a tornado warning was issued by the The National Weather Service.

In a post on X, Dave Matthews Band says that the show will be rescheduled for June 30. They also say that all tickets to Saturday's concert will be honored at the June 30th show. If you are unable to make it to the June 30th show the band says you can get a full refund at your original point of sale.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error