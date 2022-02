EAST TROY, Wis. — The Dave Matthews Band's 2022 summer tour includes two shows at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin.

The shows are scheduled for July 2 and 3. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information on tickets.

The band's tour kicks off on May 11 in Austin.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m. local time until Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10 p.m.

