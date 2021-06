Dave Chappelle is headlining a one-night-only show for Summerfest on Sept. 11, the festival announced Monday morning.

Chappelle will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Sept. 11.

Tickets for the show go on sale on June 11 at 12 p.m. and no cell phones will be allowed inside the show.

Chappelle's last show in Milwaukee was days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

Chappelle has been in Milwaukee in March 2020 for several shows at Pabst Theater.

