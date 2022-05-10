DATCP suspends movement of domestic birds to live events due to ongoing bird flu

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has issued a new order suspending the movement of domestic birds to all live events, including shows, exhibitions and swap meets.

DATCP made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

According to DATCP, the order comes as the state continues to see cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in domestic and wild birds.

The new order replaces the special order that was issued issued on April 7, DATCP says. The new order now expands the suspension from poultry to all domestic birds. It will remain in effect until 30 days after the last detection of HPAI among domestic flocks in Wisconsin.

According to DATCP, "domestic birds are defined as any avian species held in captivity, including poultry, ratites, pet birds, and farm-raised game birds that have not been released into the wild."

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekend). Reports also can be emailed to datcpanimalimports@wisconsin.gov.

