Dashcam video shows car fleeing police crash into Lake Como last month

The Lake Geneva Police Department has released dashcam video of a car going into Lake Como following a chase last month.

See dashcam of the chase and car into water in the video below

Dashcam video shows car fleeing police crash into Lake Como

It happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 when officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of Broad St. after they saw a passenger hanging out of the window without wearing a seat belt.

See body cam of the officers helping the four people in the car in the video below

Body cam video shows rescue of people after car crashes into Lake Como

The car then took off the wrong way down a one-way street and the driver accelerated to a high rate of speed while fleeing officers.

The pursuit ended when the suspect drove into Lake Como on a boat ramp. All four occupants inside the vehicle were able to exit and swim safely to a pier, where officers helped them out of the water.

Watch a previous report from the incident in the video below

Four people helped to shore after car ends up in Lake Como, driver arrested

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Carl Rauscher of Delavan, was arrested and charged with several crimes, including operating without a license and fleeing/eluding a traffic officer.

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