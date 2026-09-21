Dashcam video shows car fleeing police crash into Lake Como last month

The Lake Geneva Police Department has released dashcam video of a car going into Lake Como following a chase last month.
See dashcam of the chase and car into water in the video below
It happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 when officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of Broad St. after they saw a passenger hanging out of the window without wearing a seat belt.
See body cam of the officers helping the four people in the car in the video below
The car then took off the wrong way down a one-way street and the driver accelerated to a high rate of speed while fleeing officers.
The pursuit ended when the suspect drove into Lake Como on a boat ramp. All four occupants inside the vehicle were able to exit and swim safely to a pier, where officers helped them out of the water.
Watch a previous report from the incident in the video below
The driver of the car, 18-year-old Carl Rauscher of Delavan, was arrested and charged with several crimes, including operating without a license and fleeing/eluding a traffic officer.
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