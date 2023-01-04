DASH and Leah Lambert hope to boost speedskating numbers

MILWAUKEE — Leah Lambert is looking to help U.S. Speedskating.

"Low in numbers, just from when I was a kid or even just a few years ago," Speedskating coach and DASH Youth Director Leah Lambert says. "We'd have a day meet, it would be an all-day event. Now we're able to finish in a couple of hours just because the numbers aren't there."

With the U.S. National Speedskating Championships at the Pettit National Ice Center, sure you'll see young phenom Jordan Stolz. But Lambert wants more athletes.

"My project happens to be trying to get kids from other sports to try the sport of speedskating," Lambert says. "And the retention, entering them in a program that isn't overwhelming to the families and it's easy to be affordable."

Lambert is chosen to help Team USA raise the bar.

"I was selected to be part of an international Olympic program, kind of coaching with coaches from all around the world. I think there's 42 different countries involved," Lambert says. "I was one of three Americans, and then actually the only winter sports coach that was picked for this. It's just been a really cool experience."

And the goal? Have kids give it a try and hopefully get hooked on going fast.

"I just see the joy in kids like racing their buddies and seeing how fast they can go," Lambert says. "I think once they have that experience and actually try speed skates at a later date, usually their faces are just lit up and they're like 'oh, I wanna keep going!'"

Lambert is hoping for 50 or so kids at a speed rally on Sunday. The competition begins Thursday and continues through the weekend.

