Dariaz Higgins given life in prison with no chance of parole for 2019 killing of Sierra Robinson

MILWAUKEE — The man charged in the killing of his child's mother was given life in prison with no chance of parole.

Dariaz Higgins, 37, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree intentional homicide and attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide in Milwaukee County Court in April.

Higgins was accused of fatally shooting Sierra Robinson in 2019. Higgins was also charged with the death of his daughter, two-year-old Noelani Robinson. The infant was found dead in Minnesota. An AMBER Alert had been issued for her at the time.

The third charge Higgins was facing, 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, was dropped as a part of his plea agreement with prosecutors.

Higgins shot two women outside of an apartment building while he was supposed to be giving Noelani Robinson to her mother, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say Sierra lived in Las Vegas but was in Milwaukee to get her daughter from Higgins, who was formerly her pimp.

Sierra and one other woman, who also said Higgins was her pimp at one point, met him near the farmer's market near 22nd and Fond Du Lac Avenue. Once there, Higgins told the women to get in the vehicle and the three drove to the apartment building where he said Noelani was.

The complaint says Sierra and the other woman exited the vehicle once at the apartment near North 91st and West Mill Road, and that's when Higgins shot both of them, got back into the vehicle, and drove away, according to police.

Officers found Sierra on the ground with a hole in the top of her chest and gunshot wounds on her wrist and cheek. She was declared dead at the scene.

The other woman was treated for multiple gunshot wounds at Froedtert Hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it investigated Noelani's death with help from multiple sheriff's offices and police departments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip