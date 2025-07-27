Dane County highway crash kills 2 teens; suspect arrested

DANE COUNTY — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), two teens are dead after a crash in Dane County.

Law enforcement says the crash happened around 12:03 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, on I-39 northbound at the 125.6 mile marker in Dane County near De Forest.

A full-size SUV suspected to be traveling the wrong way, southbound in northbound lanes, struck a compact SUV traveling northbound, WisDOT says.

Law enforcement says the passenger of the compact SUV, an 18-year-old Minnesota woman, died on scene.

The driver of the compact SUV, a 19-year-old Minnesota man, was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. WisDOT says in a release from July 26, the 19-year-old died from his injuries.

The driver of the full-size SUV, a 30-year-old woman identified as Noelia Martinez-Avila, was transported to a local hospital with injuries. After investigating, law enforcement says Martinez-Avila was placed under arrest for Operating While Impaired.

According to a press release from the U.S Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged an arrest detainer against the 30-year-old driver.

An arrest detainer or an immigration detainer is a request from ICE to a federal, state, or local law enforcement agency to hold the person for up to 48 hours beyond the time they would ordinarily release them, and to notify ICE as early as possible before they release the person, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

DHS says that Dane County has not historically honored ICE detainers due to sanctuary jurisdiction policies.

