DANE COUNTY, Wis. — A Covid-19 variant, never seen before in humans, has been found in the sewer system in Dane County.

State and local health officials say so far, there is no evidence it is affecting residents.

The variant has not been identified publicly. It was discovered during the state's efforts to track wastewater samples to detect the virus' spread.

Officials say there is currently no threat to the general public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip