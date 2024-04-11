Watch Now
Dane County: Armed suspect barricaded inside home; tactical response team on scene

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 1:48 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 02:49:07-04

DANE COUNTY, Wisc. — An armed suspect attempting to flee from law enforcement is barricaded inside a home in the town of Albion, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office (DCSO.)

According to a Facebook post made by the DCSO around 11 p.m., the Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team and crisis negotiators are on the scene at a home on Ramsey Rd.

Highway 51 between CTH W and Washington Rd remains closed.

