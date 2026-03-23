DanDan in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward temporarily shut down by health department

MILWAUKEE — DanDan in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward has been temporarily closed by the Milwaukee Health Department, pending re-inspection.
According to a sign posted on the front door of the restaurant, the closure was issued Friday, March 20.
This is the third restaurant in the Historic Third Ward to be temporarily shut down for a health code violation this year. Both The Wicked Hop and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria reopened after re-inspection.
A reason for DanDan's closure was not given. TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Health Department to learn more.
This is a developing story and will be updated as TMJ4 learns more information.
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