Dancing Grannies to perform in Milwaukee's St. Patrick's Day Parade, first performance since Waukesha tragedy

MILWAUKEE — It has been more than three months since three members of the Dancing Grannies were killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, and now the group is getting ready for their first performance since that day.

The Dancing Grannies will perform Saturday in Milwaukee's St. Patrick's Day Parade. The parade is returning to downtown Milwaukee this weekend for the first time since the pandemic began.

But this year's St. Patrick's Day dance through Milwaukee will be in the shadow of four people who won't be with the Dancing Grannies.

TMJ4's Carole Meekins sat down with the co-leaders and the teenager who carried the banner in the Waukesha parade. They said their commitment to stay together is strong and share how the Green Bay Packers might have saved one grannies life.

