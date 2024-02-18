Dads and daughters gather in Milwaukee for a night of dancing and memories.

MILWAUKEE — Once upon a time, five-year-old Cinderella danced the night away at a ball in the North Division High School gym.

It isn't a fairy tale though. It's a real-life Milwaukee tradition. And Cinderella was, of course, accompanied by her prince.

“I always buy her flowers every day,” Bertrell King-Ortiz, Cinderella’s dad, said. “Black fathers need to come out and take care of our kids.”

Cinderella and Bertrell were one of the hundreds of father-daughter duos at Milwaukee Rec’s 19th annual Daddy Daughter Dance Saturday night,

“It’s just a great experience in the city and we’re showing we appreciate everyone in Milwaukee County with fathers around, treating their daughters like princesses,” Jason Blocker, a Milwaukee Recreation Supervisor, explained.

For years, people across the city have dressed up and danced the night away. It’s a tradition that Isabelle and Pierre Smith started ten years ago.

“My favorite part is the respect that my dad shows me. He doesn’t let me down. I feel like a princess and he makes me his first priority always,” Isabelle smiled.

Aside from dancing, the night was filled with photo opportunities, princess characters, a dinner, and many smiling faces.

It’s a fairy tale that starts from the beginning.

“I got my nails done yesterday and my hair done two days ago,” Dimiria Ringo said next to her dad, Demetrius.

For some, the preparation is in the outfits. For others, it’s in the moves.

“We have dance parties in our living room a lot,” first-timer Pete Brands said while twirling his daughter, Jenice.

As families danced the night away under a sparkling chandelier, many dads said this was a way to remind their daughters that they are princesses and that every day can be a fairy tale.

“It’s about the daughters just gleaming with pride and joy to know dads are here, dancing, and taking part in their lives,” dad Anthony Rosero smiled.

When this event started over two decades ago, there were only a few dozen people. Saturday night, the event was completely sold out with over 1000 people.

Next year’s dance will celebrate the Milwaukee tradition that’s 20 years in the making.

