DaBaby books first show in Milwaukee following homophobic comments

MILWAUKEE — Following criticism over homophobic comments made during a show this summer, rapper DaBaby is back on the road with a show booked for Milwaukee's Miller High Life Theatre.

The promoter, Chrome Entertainment, announced Monday that DaBaby will be playing a show at the venue on Nov. 27 for one night. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m.

According to the Associated Press, during a Miami-area show in July DaBaby asked fans who weren’t gay men or people not affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights. He then said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks," which is not true.

Chicago's Lollapalooza then cut DaBaby from the lineup over the comments.

DaBaby later apologized, saying he was misinformed about HIV/AIDS. He also apologized to the LGBTQ community for his “hurtful and triggering” comments, according to the AP.

According to a social media post from the rapper:

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes... As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me - knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance - has been challenging.”

DaBaby's song “Rockstar” was one of the biggest hits last year, and he was nominated for a Grammy for record of the year.

