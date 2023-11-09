DA rules no charges against Pleasant Prairie officers involved in squad car death

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Kenosha County District Attorney decided on Oct. 30 that there would be no criminal charges issued against the police officers involved in the deadly arrest of Jacob Albright on July 20, 2023.

Albright, 38, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while being transported to jail by Pleasant Prairie police officers.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department (PPPD), Albright was arrested on July 20 for possessing a firearm, which he was prohibited from. During the arrest, police body cameras and in-squad video evidence show PPPD officers conducting an in-custody search of Albright. PPPD says, "During that search, PPPD officers did not detect a weapon or other contraband and Mr. Albright was placed into the rear passenger compartment of a police squad and secured with a seatbelt."

Albright was handcuffed behind his back and PPD says he was resisting officers who were attempting to search him. A second officer was assigned to assist with the transport due to Albright's "resistive behaviors" and "officers' suspicions" that he may have hidden drugs on him, according to PPPD.

During the transport, Albright maneuvered himself in the prisoner compartment and made repeated comments about not feeling well, including that his handcuffs were causing him pain. PPPD says video evidence shows him removing his seatbelt.

PPPD said in a statement Wednesday, "Moments later, Mr. Albright can be seen retrieving a handgun from inside his shorts then positioning himself in the back seat and firing one shot from the handgun, striking himself in the head. Transporting officers immediately summoned emergency personnel to the scene just outside the prisoner entrance to the Kenosha County Jail."

Albright was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Per state law, the investigation into Albright's in-custody death was turned over to an outside agency, the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

The involved officers were placed on paid administrative leave and eventually brought back to restricted duty.

PPPD said Wednesday, "At this time the officers on leave, Officer Brandon Matz, Officer Allison Gorman and Officer Joshua Girdaukas have been restored to full duty."

Read the full press release from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department below:

Following is the background on the incident as reflected in the findings of the District Attorney and Investigators:

On July 20, 2023, members of the PPPD were involved in the arrest of Mr. Albright after an incident earlier in the day where he was observed in possession of a firearm. Mr. Albright was prohibited from possessing a firearm. During the arrest of Mr. Albright, police body cameras and in-squad video evidence shows PPPD officers conducting an in-custody search of Mr. Albright. The video shows that Mr. Albright was handcuffed behind his back and resisting officers who were attempting to search him.



During that search, PPPD officers did not detect a weapon or other contraband and Mr. Albright was placed into the rear passenger compartment of a police squad and secured with a seatbelt. Due to Mr. Albright’s resistive behaviors during arrest and the officers’ suspicions that Mr. Albright may have had hidden drugs on his person, a second officer was assigned to assist with the transport.



During the transport from the location of the arrest to the Kenosha County Jail Intake Facility, video evidence shows Mr. Albright maneuvering himself in the prisoner compartment of the squad. He made repeated comments about not feeling well and that his handcuffs were causing him pain. At one point, Mr. Albright can be observed in the video removing his seatbelt. Moments later, Mr. Albright can be seen retrieving a handgun from inside his shorts then positioning himself in the back seat and firing one shot from the handgun, striking himself in the head. Transporting officers immediately summoned emergency personnel to the scene just outside the prisoner entrance to the Kenosha County Jail. Mr. Albright was pronounced deceased at the scene by Kenosha Fire Department Rescue personnel.



As is mandated by State law, the investigation of this in-custody death was turned over to an outside agency, in this case the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Two officers involved in the search and one additional officer involved in the transport of Mr. Albright were placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation and were eventually brought back to restricted duty, to do limited work within the Police Department. At this time the officers on leave, Officer Brandon Matz, Officer Allison Gorman and Officer Joshua Girdaukas have been restored to full duty.



An internal review has been ordered to be conducted to determine if PPPD policies and procedures were adhered to, and if any discipline, training, or equipment adjustments are needed.



