DA finds no criminal conduct in connection to Milwaukee County Jail death

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says deputies committed no criminal conduct in connection to a March jail death.

In March, 37-year-old Terrance Mack was found dead in his cell. The sheriff's office says he was found unconscious in his bed during a scheduled medication pass. The medical examiner's office says he died from heart disease.

The sheriff's office said in a statement, "According to the District Attorney’s Office, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Mr. Mack’s death, while natural, was caused by Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. Nevertheless, the MCSO understands the tragedy of unexpected death and the loss of a loved one, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Mack’s family. The MCSO respects our criminal justice system and the investigative process that is designed to ensure thorough, fair inquiries and bring appropriate justice.

There have been six in-custody deaths at the Milwaukee County Jail in the past 14 months.

