Cypress Hill headlining Summerfest's BMO Pavilion on June 29

MILWAUKEE — Cypress Hill is scheduled to headline Summerfest's BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. via Summerfest.com.

Read the announcement below:

MILWAUKEE, WI (March 13, 2023) – Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is excited to announce Cypress Hill as the headliner for the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Thursday, June 29, 2023. This is the seventh of nine headlining artists to be announced at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest.



Summerfest, produced by the nonprofit organization Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., is an independent and premier national music festival, celebrating it’s 55th anniversary in 2023.



Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. via Summerfest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com], Ticketmaster.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com], or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and includes admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.



During Summerfest, concerts at the BMO Pavilion will once again offer seating options for all evening headlining performances, giving fans the choice of reserved seats available for purchase or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis.



For more information visit Summerfest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com]



About Cypress Hill

Cypress Hill shifts culture. The South Gate, California rap group championed cannabis before it before fashionable, ushered in a genre-shifting sonic tapestry, performed thousands of shows at a time when rappers were having a hard time getting booked for live gigs, and helped pave the way for rappers to use Spanish in their rhymes. Along the way, Cypress Hill earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sold more than 9 million albums, and were nominated for three Grammy Awards.



During a time increasingly defined by singles of the moment, rappers B-Real and Sen Dog wanted to make a statement by releasing an album. Back in Black, the group’s forthcoming tenth studio project, finds the group flexing its musical muscles and pushing itself creatively. With a mesmerizing mix of celebratory, confrontational, inspirational, reflective, and rugged songs, Cypress Hill shines throughout Back in Black. Entirely produced by Black Milk (Slum Village, Lloyd Banks, Pharoahe Monch), the LP is an homage to Cypress Hill’s return and its collaboration with Black Milk.



Since releasing its eponymous debut album 1991, Cypress Hill has regularly revolutionized rap. B-Real and Sen Dog’s innovative lyrics, distinctive voices and poignant street-centered subject matter catapulted the group to superstar status. Cypress Hill ushered in a dusted sound thanks to primary producer DJ Muggs, introducing a distinctive West Coast aesthetic and presence. Its first LP sold more than 2 million units and its second album, 1993’s Black Sunday, pushed another 3 million units thanks to the Grammy-nominated singles “Insane In The Brain” and “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That.” As its music captivated millions of listeners, Cypress Hill earned fans around the world thanks to its riveting stage show, which features phenomenal percussionist Bobo bringing additional sonic wrinkles to such songs as “Rock Superstar,” “How I Could Just Kill A Man,” “Lick A Shot,” and “Real Estate.”



About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Located in downtown Milwaukee, Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is one of the most iconic celebrations of music in America, hosting the industry’s biggest acts for an unforgettable live music experience. Since its inception in 1968, Summerfest continues to distinguish itself as a premier national music festival and has developed an unrivaled reputation, consistently featuring hundreds of performances across 12 stages, throughout the 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan. The 2023 edition consists of three weekends (Thursdays – Saturdays) June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, 2023. For the latest information, visit Summerfest.com, or Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @Summerfest.



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., producer of Summerfest, continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events.



About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.



Note: All performers and show times are subject to change.





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip