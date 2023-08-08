Cute and friendly Fjord horse, Nelson, joins Milwaukee County Zoo's family farm

MILWAUKEE — Meet, Nelson!

JOEL R MILLER, Milwaukee County Zoo Nelson, the Fjord Horse

The first and only Fjord horse to join the Northwestern Mutual Family Farm at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

This breed of horse is known for its dorsal stripes down its back and small size. Often, Fjord horses are mistaken to be baby horses or ponies.

Nelson joined the Farm in July but immediately went into quarantine.

When new animals are brought to the Farm, they are put into a 30-day quarantine where they are partially inside, and partially outside.

Even though he is still in quarantine, Nelson is still accessible to the public for half of the day.

With each of his visits, he is friendly and loves his time at the Farm.

“Zookeepers note that Nelson has acclimated well so far, and when he first arrived at the Farm, he rolled on the ground within 30 minutes. It’s a reflection as to how he feels about his new home,” states Milwaukee County Zoo in their press release.

JOEL R MILLER, Milwaukee County Zoo Nelson, the Fjord Horse

Join Nelson for his 15th birthday this August at the Zoo. Purchase tickets on the zoo's website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip