Customers suing Window Select, arguing work was never completed

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Four people are suing the Menomonee Falls-based company, Windows Select.

William Hackbarth of Germantown, Karen Desotelle of Cedarburg, Vicki Ellis of Oconomowoc, and Jerome Kobes of Milwaukee filed suit against Window Select, its owner Justin Kiswardy, Ray Muldrew and Kristy Russel, alleging violations of the state home improvement code, theft by contractor and breach of contract.

Kristy Russel, who is among the three people being sued, spoke with TMJ4 briefly over the phone and says she is very confused, and claims to have never spoken with any of the people filing the suit. She says she just answers phones for Windows Select, and sometimes helps with customer service. She said she would ask Justin Kiswardy and Ray Muldrew to call TMJ4 to discuss the matter. We have not heard back.

According to the lawsuit, Hackbarth entered into a contract with the business to buy doors, windows and siding in June 2021 and made a down payment of $9,000, and the work was never accomplished.

Desotelle entered into a contract with Window Select in May 2021 to buy windows from the company, and made a $6,000 down payment, but the work was never completed, the lawsuit said.

Kobes reported a similar situation occurred when he entered into a contract with Window Select for new windows in January, put $2,000 down, and the work was never completed, the lawsuit said.

Also according to the lawsuit, Ellis signed a contract for new windows in May 2020, putting $500 down, and financed the rest through a lender, with the remainder payable upon completion of the work. But, the complaint said, Window Select got full payment from the lender without Ellis’ authorization. When the windows were installed in the fall of that year, they were the wrong ones and that caused condensation and mold, and a patio door was defective, the complaint said. Ellis said Windows Select has never addressed the issue.

The plaintiffs are seeking to be reimbursed, and compensated for other damages.

Online court records show at least six small claims suits filed against Window Select since 2020, including an eviction notice filed at the end of April, with a court date May 16, and a suit by a staffing agency seeking more than $5,000.

On its website, Window Select shares positive reviews from customers, but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Wisconsin has recorded nearly 70 customer complaints. The BBB gave the company an F grade and revoked its accreditation last October. The BBB reports Window Select allegedly fails to resolve disputes quickly and in good faith, to act with integrity, and to respond adequately to complaints.

