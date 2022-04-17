Customers scramble as egg prices soar at local grocery stores

MILWAUKEE — Egg prices are rising across the country and local grocery stores like Pete's Fruit Market in Bronzeville are doing their best to keep up with the constant fluctuations.

Grocery store consultant at Pete's Fruit Market, Sam Cunningham has been shocked to see the constant rise in prices for eggs each week.

"We've never experienced anything like this since I've been in this industry. I tell you, our customers, they are feeling it" said Cunningham.

There's no sunny side to it. Cunningham has seen more than a dollar difference in just the last month when it comes to the price of a dozen eggs.

"Probably about 30 days ago maybe 45 we were looking at right around $1.59, 1.69, 1.79," said Cunningham.

The day before Easter Sunday, prices were cracking close to four dollars.

Inflation and supply chain issues have driven-up prices of nearly everything on shelves. The latest Avian Flu outbreak in Wisconsin has only made it worse when it comes to the cost of eggs and chicken.

"With these other variables that come in whether it be bird flu, whether it be coronavirus these things now get sucked into our overall expense, and then we have to pass those expenses along to our customers," said Cunningham.

It's not just Pete's Fruit Market that has been seeing the surge. TMJ4's I-Team has been tracking prices of popular grocery items, including eggs, at Milwaukee area grocery stores Pick N' Save, Piggy Wiggly, and Walmart. In just the last week egg prices have been up by as much as 60 cents in some places and more than a dollar at the Milwaukee Walmart.

Quiana Williams a frequent customer is upset with the hike but feels there's no getting around it.

"Everything went up pretty drastically. I feel really mad but you can't do anything about it because you gotta eat," said Williams.

