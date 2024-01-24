Customer loyalty down: shoppers say self-checkouts make them feel less valued

In Today's Talker — customer loyalty to store brands is on a downward trend.

That's according to a new study from Drexel University. Part of the reason is people don't like ringing up their own items.

Researchers say a so-called "regular checkout" staffed with an employee makes customers more likely to return to a store. They say interactions make customers "feeel like they were treated more valuably."

But that's not the only problem that self-checkouts cause for retailers. We've previously reported that stores are suffering from theft due to customer scanning errors or deliberate shop lifting.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



