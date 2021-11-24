Culver's on Grandview supports Xtreme Dance team, community shows up in a huge way

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Seeing Culver's packed is no surprise for Wisconsinites, but many weren't only coming to grab food on Wednesday, they were also coming to help those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

Kyle Soderstrom is the co-owner of Culver's on Grandview. He said the business has partnered with Xtreme Dance Team for over 10 years and after Sunday's senseless act, he knew it was time to help.

"We are donating 50 percent of all sales for the day to that organization and it's going directly to those families," Soderstrom said.

Lines at times were out the door Wednesday. Some people waited more than 20 minutes to get their food, but say it's all worth it.

"It's overwhelming, the community has been supporting us," said Sandy Feller, Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team Coach.

Feller said more than 12 of the dance team and family members were injured Sunday, and five are still in the Intensive Care Unit.

"These kids didn't deserve this. The ones that watched their friends get injured, they don't understand why," she said.

TMJ 4 Xtreme Dance Team members holding their new build-a-bear



However, a kind act from a local dance teacher at Waukesha West put smiles on their faces Wednesday afternoon.

"Starz Dance academy, they came up with $5,000 and she went to Build-a-Bear at Mayfair and just sat there and built 50 bears," Feller stated.

Feller looked around the restaurant and said she's overwhelmed by how supportive the community and the world have been.

Hollie Borck drove more than 30 minutes from Jefferson to show her support.

"I don't usually come to Waukesha for lunch," Borck said. "It's heartwarming to know that I can do something. I can't do anything to help the people but I can do something to raise funds."

A special trip for burgers and cheese curds and an opportunity to support those impacted during Sunday's parade.

