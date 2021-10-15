Watch
Culver's CurderBurger available on Friday for one day only

Posted at 7:56 PM, Oct 14, 2021
The day has almost arrived.

For one day only, you will have the chance to try the new and gargantuan 'CurderBurger' from Culver's. It's a traditional butterburger except it contains a massive fried cheese curd patty smack dab in the middle.

The special will be held on National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15, 2021. The patty is made up of a blend of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds surrounded by bread crumbs.

The concoction goes back to last April Fools' Day, when Culver's teased on social media a photo of the Curderburger. The restaurant says after months of "guest pleas, demands and petitions," they've decided to make an imaginary food a reality.

Also on National Cheese Curd Day, customers who got a bite out of the CurderBurger will have the chance to win a special edition CurderBurger t-shirt. Just take a photo of yourself with the burger (or of the receipt) and upload it here by Oct. 22.

