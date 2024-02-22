Watch Now
Cultural Community Conversations: Discussing the arts in Milwaukee

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is hosting Cultural Community Conversations -- discussions meant to amplify cultural arts in the city of Milwaukee.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 07:33:39-05

TMJ4's Sydni Eure visited the United Community Center and chatted with the Managing Artisitic Director of Latino Arts, Jacobo Lovo.

Lovo told us the conversations are open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Watch the full interview above.

