Cultural Community Conversations: Discussing the arts in Milwaukee

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is hosting Cultural Community Conversations -- discussions meant to amplify cultural arts in the city of Milwaukee.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure visited the United Community Center and chatted with the Managing Artisitic Director of Latino Arts, Jacobo Lovo.

Lovo told us the conversations are open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Watch the full interview above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip