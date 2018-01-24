Cudahy police send out warning about man offering to shovel snow

CUDAHY -- Police are warning residents to be careful of a man who offers to shovel their driveway.

Police say two burglaries could be linked to the man knocking on doors, offering to shovel. If you're not home, he may try to break in.

"A guy is going around wanting to shovel for the elderly. If nobody's home, they're searching the house and stuff and then there were burglaries there," said Richard Kromrha.

Kromrha lived in Cudahy for 12 years and is now helping remove snow from his neighbor's homes.

"It takes me about an hour to do my area, but then I go ahead and take care of my neighbors over there and across the street. I do whatever I can do for them," said Kromrha.

Cudahy police said the two burglaries happened near Kimberly and Kirkwood.

The man is described as in his 20's, about 5'5 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue scarf, and black-mirrored sunglasses w/ gold rims.

Cudahy police have already stepped up patrols in the area, but are warning residents to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.