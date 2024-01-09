Cudahy police searching for missing endangered teen

CUDAHY, Wis. — The Cudahy Police Department needs your help looking for a missing teenager they also say is endangered.

Officers say 13-year-old Giovanna L. Hanserd was last seen between 7:10 and 8 P.M. Monday night near Packard Ave. and East Iona Terrace.

Hanserd is described as 4'11", about 97 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

They say Hanserd was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a gray hoodie, and an oversized fleece jacket. Officers add, she has a history of running away with her boyfriend.

If you've seen Hanserd, call the Cudahy Police Dept. at (414) 726-2260.

