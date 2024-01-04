Cudahy police address guinea pigs welfare situation at apartment building

CUDAHY, Wis. — The Cudahy Police Department addressed a situation involving the welfare of guinea pigs at an apartment building on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

According to police, several citizens are concerned for the guinea pigs on S. Lake Drive. Police say they, along with inspections and the health department, have all spoken with the owner.

Police requested the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) to respond, but "they will not respond for guinea pigs." The owner of the building has also been notified.

"We have made suggestions to the owner of the guinea pigs," the police department said. "These suggestions have not been well received."

Police also shared that the guinea pigs appear to be in good health and the owner will bring them inside periodically.

The department mentioned social media pages where people are suggesting they steal the guinea pigs.

"Please do not disturb this property owner," police said. "Please do not attempt to take the guinea pigs."

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), "Guinea pigs handle cold much better than heat, but being too cold still causes them significant discomfort and stress. They can become sick or even die if they are too cold for too long."

USDA suggests keeping guinea pigs in temperatures between 60°F and 86°F to avoid putting their health at risk.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip