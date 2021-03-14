Cudahy neighbors in shock following shootout between police, armed woman

The quiet community of Cudahy is grappling with another police-involved shooting.

"I've never seen so many cops in one place so fast, so quick," said Pierre Brunette.

Cudahy resident Pierre Brunette says he's still trying to wrap his head around what happened Saturday night after he stepped outside his home to see that gunshots were being fired just inches away from where he was standing.

"There was back-and-forth gunfire for a while, there were probably over 20 shots fired." said Brunette.

Just before 8 pm, Cudahy police responded to a 911 call of a physical fight that was happening in the 5800 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue. But when they arrived, they say they came in contact with an unidentified woman who was armed with a gun. That's when neighbors say shortly after, they heard gunshots.

"I looked out the window and all you could see was the flashing on the house and then you heard five more gunshots," said another neighbor, Christa Groszkiewicz.

"She was alone over there firing at the cops going this way and the cops were over here and behind these trees fired over there," said Brunette.

"We saw the officer, he took off his bulletproof vest and they were looking at the back of his shoulder. From what the detective said it was close," said Groszkiewicz.

During the exchange, police say the woman ended up getting shot and was taken to the hospital where her condition is unknown.

"They had bandaged her up on her belly, abdomen area. They had taken her away in an ambulance, she was alive," said Groszkiewicz.

Police say no officers were injured as a result of the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. They add that the Milwaukee Police Department will be the lead agency on the case.

To put this police shooting into perspective: The last time Cudahy had a shooting involving police was in January outside an apartment building on South Lake Drive. An armed and suicidal person was shot by Cudahy police. The person survived and was treated at the hospital. Cudahy Chief Thomas Poellot says before this year, the most recent police shooting was seven years ago back in 2014.

