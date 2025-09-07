Critically missing 11-year-old, Milwaukee police are searching

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help in the search for critically missing 11-year-old Londyn Nelson.
Londyn was last seen on foot in the area of 56th St and Fairmount Ave. around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7.
She is described as an 11-year-old black female. She is 5 feet 6 inches, weighs about 160 pounds, with black hair in long braids, and brown eyes.
Londyn was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and unknown pants.
Anyone with any information surrounding the whereabouts of Londyn is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's District Two at 414-935-7222.
