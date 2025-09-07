Critically missing 11-year-old, Milwaukee police are searching

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help in the search for critically missing 11-year-old Londyn Nelson.

Londyn was last seen on foot in the area of 56th St and Fairmount Ave. around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7.

She is described as an 11-year-old black female. She is 5 feet 6 inches, weighs about 160 pounds, with black hair in long braids, and brown eyes.

Milwaukee Police Department

Londyn was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and unknown pants.

Anyone with any information surrounding the whereabouts of Londyn is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's District Two at 414-935-7222.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error