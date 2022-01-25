Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Critical injuries, Flight for Life requested after Fox Point crash

items.[0].image.alt
North Shore Fire/Rescue's Facebook page
North Shore Fire/Rescue
North Shore Fire/Rescue
Posted at 6:19 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 07:19:51-05

FOX POINT, Wis. — North Shore Fire/Rescue said they responded to a crash with critical injuries early Tuesday morning, and a Flight For Life helicopter has been requested.

Few details were released, but NSFR said the crash happened in the 6900 block of North Lake Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku