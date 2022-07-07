Crews searching for person missing in the Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department's Dive Team is responding near the Humboldt Street Bridge over the Milwaukee River for a report of a person in the water.

Police tell us that at this time, the person has not been located.

TMJ4 Water rescue on the Milwaukee River on Thursday.

Crews were first called to a report of a "subject in the water" just after 6 a.m. at Humboldt and Riverboat Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip