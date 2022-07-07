Crews searching for person missing in the Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department's Dive Team is responding near the Humboldt Street Bridge over the Milwaukee River for a report of a person in the water.
Police tell us that at this time, the person has not been located.
Crews were first called to a report of a "subject in the water" just after 6 a.m. at Humboldt and Riverboat Road.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.