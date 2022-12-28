Crews respond to two-alarm fire near 6th and Arthur in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Crews responded to a large fire at a two-story home near 6th and Arthur in Milwaukee around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD), initial reports indicated people were trapped inside. As crews arrived, they found a fire in the home's basement and first floor extending to the second floor.

MFD says 18 people were evacuated from adjacent homes as crews fought the fire until 7 p.m. Crews found a woman and child who said they lived in the home. Neither suffered any injuries. The Red Cross is helping those affected.

We Energies turned off the gas and electricity to the home. After three searches of the home, no victims were found inside. One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital.

MFD says the home suffered significant damage. The cause is not yet determined.

