Crews respond to mercury spill at Pick 'N Save in Brown Deer

BROWN DEER, Wisc. — Multiple crews responded to a mercury spill at a Pick N' Save grocery store in Brown Deer, Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, March 29.

TMJ4 News

According to North Shore Fire Officials, a hazmat team was requested around 1 p.m. on Friday for a mercury spill at the Pick N' Save, located near N. Green Bay Rd. & W. Brown Deer Rd.

The call was made after mercury was disposed of in a trash bag inside the store.

TMJ4 News Hazmat crews arrived at Pick N' Save in Brown Deer on Friday, March 29.

The store was evacuated while crews worked to clean up the spill.

Both entrances of the store have been taped off, and the store will remain closed until further notice.

Officials said multiple people are being monitored for signs of contamination. They will also determine if the food inside the grocery store will need to be discarded due to contamination.

TMJ4 News Both entrances of the Brown Deer Pick N'Save have been taped off.



The hazmat response involved multiple agencies, including North Shore Fire, Milwaukee Fire & Paramedics, and Brown Deer Police.

TMJ4 has a crew on the scene working to learn more information - and we will update this post once more information is available.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip