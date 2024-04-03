Crews respond to fire near 36th & Rohr; 2 taken to the hospital

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire near N. 36th St. & W Rohr Ave on Tuesday, April 2.

Crews responded to the fire around 9:50 p.m. According to MFD, two patients were taken to the hospital.

TMJ4 News

In an interview on the scene, neighbors told TMJ4 that one of those patients that was injured in the fire was a child. MFD could not confirm this.

The fire has been extinguished.

