Crews respond to fire near 16th & Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a house fire near 16th & Burleigh on Saturday, Feb. 3.

MFD says they responded to a call of smoke coming from a 2nd story of a house, at around 8:40 a.m.

Officials say when they arrived, they found the two-story duplex with heavy smoke showing from the second floor.

The engine company called for additional resources and laid a line to the home to extinguish the fire.

Officials say despite receiving reports of people trapped on the second floor, no occupants were found.

Two cats were found and brought out of the home. One cat passed away due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Milwaukee Police, and MFD'S Fire Investigative Unit.

