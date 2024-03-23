Crews respond to fire at a Southside barbershop, taking two hours to put out

MILWAUKEE — Crews responded to a house fire near South 13th Street that had spread from Norv's Barbershop on Friday, March 23.

The residents of the house got out unharmed, but the Milwaukee Fire Department did not release any additional details.

It took about two hours and 50 firemen to put out the flames. According to Milwaukee Fire Battalion Chief Brian Gardner, there were no problems in putting out the fire and everything went smooth as possible.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation by MFD, according to Gardner.

