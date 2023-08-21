Crews respond to boat crash near Atwater park; no injuries

SHOREWOOD — North Shore Fire Rescue responded to a call for a Water Rescue near Atwater park on Sunday.

According to the North Shore Fire Department, a boat carrying 5 people crashed into rocks around 7:00 P.M just south of Atwater Park.

The coast guard and MPD Harbor Patrol initially responded and located the boat, but were unable to reach it due to shallow waters, leading North Shore Fire Rescue to respond.

No injuries were reported. The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the boat crash.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip