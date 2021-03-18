Crews respond to bathroom fire ignited by a faulty vent fan in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Fond du Lac Fire Department responded to a reported bathroom fire at a single-family home on the 400 block of W Scott St Thursday, March 18 at about 4:21 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews say they found a smoldering fire in the bathroom.

Officials determined the fire started by a faulty vent fan inside the bathroom.

Crews were able to contain the flames only to the bathroom.

Fire contained to a bathroom vent fan. Fire now out. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/FWqUOCPFLX — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) March 18, 2021

All residents of the home were evacuated safely and there are no reported injuries.

Officials say the family should be able to remain in their home after electrical service is restored.

The Fond du Lac Police Department will be canvassing the neighborhood later today handing out fire safety literature.

