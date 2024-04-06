Crews respond to apartment fire near 29th & Kilbourn

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near N. 29th St. & W. Kilbourn Ave, on Friday, April 5.

The entire building was evacuated, with no injuries reported. People inside told TMJ4 they were alerted to the fire after hearing a window bursting.

The Red Cross is working with those displaced in the fire and is working with the building owner.

It's unclear what caused the fire. TMJ4 is working to learn more information.

