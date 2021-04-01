Crews respond to apartment fire in Brown Deer

BROWN DEER — Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex on N. Green Bay Road in Brown Deer Thursday morning.

The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System reported "heavy fire and smoke" coming from the lobby of an apartment near Cherrywood Lane and N. Green Bay Road.

MABAS 107 (Milwaukee) North Shore 9500 N Green Bay Rd Companies on scene Multi Family Apt Complex Heavy Fire and Smoke. Command requesting 2 additional Med Units — MABAS Wisconsin (@mabaswisconsin) April 1, 2021

Additional medical units were requested, MABAS says.

