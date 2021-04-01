Menu

Crews respond to apartment fire in Brown Deer

TMJ4
Posted at 10:02 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 11:26:24-04

BROWN DEER — Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex on N. Green Bay Road in Brown Deer Thursday morning.

The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System reported "heavy fire and smoke" coming from the lobby of an apartment near Cherrywood Lane and N. Green Bay Road.

Additional medical units were requested, MABAS says.

This is a developing situation and TMJ4 News has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with us for updates.

