CUDAHY — We Energies crews are investigating reports of gas odor in the Cudahy area Tuesday evening.

TMJ4

A spokesperson for the WEC Energy Group tells TMJ4 News they have multiple crews on-site investigating. They are also working with local authorities.

TMJ4

WEC had no other details at this time.

Unconfirmed reports point to the area of Pennsylvania East to Lake Drive, and from Layton south to College. WEC has not confirmed this as the area of a possible gas leak.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip